Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ One attacker at the Iranian parliament exploded a suicide vest in the building.

Report informs citing Tasnim, witnesses report sound of explosion in the building.

"Suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor of the Iranian parliament", Mehr tweets.

Notably, four unknown persons attacked the Iranian parliament. 7 people were killed, 8 injured as a result of the attack. 4 people were taken hostage.