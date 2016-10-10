Official car of a jail governor blown up in Armenia

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official car of the "Vanadzor" prison governor Gevorg Mkrtchyan was blown up with a grenade in Armenia.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the offender threw a grenade into car of Mkrtchyan Vanadzor parked in his mansion. As a result of inspection spring, parts of the grenade were found.

A criminal investigation opened on the fact of deliberate destruction of property.

Gevorg Mkrtchyan was questioned and series of examinations were appointed.