    Official car of a jail governor blown up in Armenia

    Offender threw a grenade into car of Mkrtchyan Vanadzor parked in his mansion

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official car of the "Vanadzor" prison governor Gevorg Mkrtchyan was blown up with a grenade in Armenia.

    According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the offender threw a grenade into car of Mkrtchyan Vanadzor parked in his mansion. As a result of inspection spring, parts of the grenade were found.

    A criminal investigation opened on the fact of deliberate destruction of property.

    Gevorg Mkrtchyan was questioned and series of examinations were appointed.

