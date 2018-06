Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ In his annual address on April 24, again the US President Barack Obama will not use the word "genocide" over the events in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has declared.

According to ANCA, this organization was informed on this issue by the officials of the National Security Council under the President of the United States