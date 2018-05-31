Nursultan Nazarbayev to be lifetime head of Kazakhstan Security Council

© kazembassy.lt

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Senate Committee of Kazakhstan has approved the bill envisaging that President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be lifetime head of Security Council of the country.

Report informs, the draft has been prepared and adopted by the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Justice Reform and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Senate.

The bill notes that according to the historic mission of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbashi, he has the right to lead the Security Council for life.

The project should also be approved by the Senate.

Notably, the Kazakh Parliament (Lower Chamber of the Parliament) approved the draft law in second reading which envisages Nursultan Nazarbayev to be lifetime head of Security Council.