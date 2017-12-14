Number of terrorist acts prepared in Armenia, U.S. citizen detained

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Security Service of Armenia found out a criminal network, whose purpose was the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts on the territory of the country. Report informs citing the News.am.

As a result of the operative and investigative measures it was found out that a US citizen with Armenian nationality in the social network Facebook, opened a page where he published materials on the group "Fighters for the sake of justice", group strategy, composition, rules of security and confidentiality.

Detainee by instructions, as well as financial means, prepared terrorist actions in the territory of Armenia through accomplices.