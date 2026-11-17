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The number of Syrians who have voluntarily returned from Türkiye since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime has reached 1,515,392, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced, Report informs, citing Haber Global.

Between December 9, 2024 and October 31, 2026, a total of 775,389 Syrians voluntarily returned to their homeland, Çiftçi stressed.