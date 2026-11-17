Number of returnees from Türkiye to Syria exceeds 1.5M
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- 17 November, 2026
- 14:44
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The number of Syrians who have voluntarily returned from Türkiye since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime has reached 1,515,392, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced, Report informs, citing Haber Global.
Between December 9, 2024 and October 31, 2026, a total of 775,389 Syrians voluntarily returned to their homeland, Çiftçi stressed.
Türkiyədən Suriyaya qayıdanların sayı 1.5 milyonu ötüb
Число вернувшихся в Сирию из Турции превысило 1,5 млн
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