Number of people killed in armed attack reaches 4 in Turkey

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A number of dead has reached 4 in armed attack against member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ibrahim Halil Yildiz, and members of the organization carrying out the election campaign.

Report informs, 13 people were injured in the incident and 4 of them died in hospital. Among the dead is MP’s brother Mehmet Ali Yildiz.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented in the incident: "Yesterday PKK-HDP terrorist organization killed a brother of our MP and wounded several members of the family. But nobody has the right to disquiet our nation."

It has been attack against a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ibrahim Halil Yildiz, and his supporters..

Report informs citing the Huriyyet, the incident has been recorded in Cümhuriyyət street of Suruç district, Şanlıurfa city.

As a result of the incident, three people have been killed and nine wounded.

Unknown persons used firearms, knives and shovels during the attack.

It is noted that Turkish MP has not been injured as a result of the incident, but one of the dead and four wounded are his brother.

The investigation is underway.