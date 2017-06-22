Number of Azerbaijanis with Georgian citizenship in last five years disclosed

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ In 2012-2017 years, 500 Azerbaijani citizens received Georgian citizenship.

Report informs citing Georgian media, according to the Georgian Ministry of Justice, 32,017 people were granted Georgian citizenship during this period.

In addition, 19,597 Russians, 1,686 US and 1,121 Armenian citizens have received Georgian citizenship.

Also, 7,264 Azerbaijani citizens were granted Georgian residence permit during the same period. Total number of those who got residence permit was 76,585, which 4,666 were Armenians, 9,515 Russians, 657 Britons and 635 Germans.

In addition, 631 Azerbaijani citizens have obtained land plots in Georgia from 2013 till May 24, 2017.