 Top
    Close photo mode

    New speaker of Russia's State Duma elected

    404 deputies out of 449 voted for him

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vyacheslav Volodin, ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President has been elected the new State Duma speaker.

    Report informs citing the TASS, 404 deputies out of 449 voted for him.

    The new speaker of the State Duma outlined the work priorities in his speech.

    According to him, the State Duma will give priority to socio-economic issues. "Our main job is to take care of our citizens."

    At the meeting, 6 deputies of the State Duma also approved.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi