New mayor of Tbilisi assumes his office

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The mayor of Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze came to City Hall this morning in order to take up the office.

Report informs referring to the Georgia-Online, Kaladze’s outgoing predecessor David Narmaniya greeted and introduced him with City Hall’s activity, building and employees.

“Starting from today new mayor took up the office and head the City Hall. I wish him successes and implementation of very useful projects and programs that will be very important for each citizen of our city,” said Narmaniya.