    New constitution adopted in Kyrgyzstan

    Almazbek Atambayev: 60 contradictions fixed in the text

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree on promulgation of the official version of Constitution. 

    Report informs referring to Kyrgyz media, signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, government members and deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh.

    Almazbek Atambayev said 40 amendments were made, 60 contradictions fixed in the text.

    Notably, on December 11, 2016 Kyrgyz citizens voted for the introduction of amendments and additions to 29 articles of the Constitution. The amendments entered into force on 15 January.

