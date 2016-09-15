New academic year in Turkey begins on September 19

Istanbul. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ New academic year in Turkey will begin on September 19.

Turkish bureau of Report New Agency informs, this year students will go to school on the third week of September.

According to the information, unlike past years, teacher shortage is being observed both in the higher schools and secondary schools.

15 200 teachers have been dismissed for their support to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), which attempted a coup in Turkey on July 15.

3 000 of them had worked at Istanbul educational institutions, while 1 480 in Ankara. According to Turkish laws, three-month period defined for dismissal of teachers. Therefore, dismissed teachers will be substituted at the end of September.

Turkey's Education Ministry said that there will not be any serious problems in this regard and the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.

Vusala Abbasova, Report