Netanyahu: Israel was not seeking war with Iran

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said Israel was not seeking war with Iran, one day after unveiling what he said was evidence of Tehran’s secret efforts in spite of a multilateral deal aimed at limiting its nuclear weapons programme. Report informs citing the CNN.

Asked if Israel is prepared to go to war against Iran, Netanyahu told CNN in an interview: “Nobody’s seeking that kind of development. Iran is the one that’s changing the rules in the region.”

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Monday (April 30) he had new “proof” of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time.