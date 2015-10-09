Nephew of Armenian ex-president lost his father's house

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nephew of the former President of Armenia lost his father's house. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to the information Tigran Ter-Petrosyan is a "compulsive gambler".

"In recent years, he had loss everything in the casino and bookmaker's office. To close the debt, he was forced to sell his point of sale at the train station, sold the restaurant "Musaler." And then, finally, it came to his father's house " Armenian media says.

According to information Tigran Ter-Petrosyan is outside of Armenia, he is hiding from creditors.