NATO to conduct training in Georgia

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ NATO will conduct training in Georgia till the end of the current year. Report informs referring to "Interfax", the meeting of NATO-Georgia joint commission will take place on February 5. It is expected to discuss the establishment of military-training center in Georgia for the member and partner countries of the alliance at the meeting.

The meeting of Defense Ministers of the organization will be held in NATO's headquarters on February 5.