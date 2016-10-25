NATO Secretary General declares tasks of NATO intelligence chief

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Establishment of a single intelligence service is important as Ukraine, Georgia, Iraq and Syria are the alliance's safety zone."

Report informs citing the Georgian media, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference before the summit of defense ministers of NATO member states.

"NATO should always be ready for adaptation. We are witnessing more dangerous situation. We observe Russian operations in the east, also, violence in the south, Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria. All these occur on the borders of NATO", Jens Stoltenberg said.

The information declares that Secretary General has established post of first intelligence chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The new head of intelligence is a former deputy head of German intelligence, Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, the Wall Street Journal reports.