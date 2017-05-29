 Top
    NATO PA adopts a declaration supporting Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures

    It was stated that NATO PA appreciates reforms of Georgian state and government in human rights, press freedom© Report.az

    Tbilisi. 29 May.REPORT.AZ/ The NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, NATO PA spring session in Tbilisi declares.

    It was stated that NATO PA appreciates reforms of the Georgian state and government in the fields of human rights, press freedom, improvement of the Armed Forces. The Assembly leadership believes that such measures will further bring closer Georgia to NATO and facilitate the country's membership to the organization in the future.

    At the end of the discussions, NATO PA adopted a declaration "Supporting Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration".

