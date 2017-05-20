NATO exercises "Worthy partner" to start in Georgia in late July

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO's multinational military exercise "A Noble Partner - 2017" (Noble Partner - 2017) will start in Georgia on July 30. Report informs citing the Georgian media, this was announced at a press conference of the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The conference was attended by military personnel from NATO member countries and partners who were engaged in planning exercises.

This is the third Noble Partner exercise in Georgia and this year they will be the largest. As before, maneuvers will be held at the military base in Vaziani near Tbilisi. Representatives of the armed forces of eight countries - Georgia, Turkey, Armenia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Slovenia and Ukraine will take part in exercises this year.