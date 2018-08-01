 Top
    NATO exercises start in Georgia

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Georgia, on August 1, multinational military exercises of NATO and partners of the Noble Partner 2018 alliance are starting, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

    It is noted that about 3,000 servicemen from 13 countries, in particular, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine and Armenia will take part in exercises.

    The exercises will continue until August 15. In total, about 140 units of military equipment are planned to be used in the exercises.

