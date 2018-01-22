NATO deputy chief Gottemoeller visits Turkey

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller is on a visit in Ankara.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, this is the first visit of NATO officials to Turkey after anti-terror operations began by Turkish army in Syria’s northwestern Afrin province.

Rose Gottemoeller will hold a number of meetings at the Turkish ministry of foreign affairs (MFA).

Following the announcement of the Turkish military operation dubbed “Operation Olive Branch” by the Turkish army, NATO issued statement in respect of this matter. The statement said all countries have a right to defend themselves.