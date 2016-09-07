 Top
    NATO chief arrives in Georgia

    Stoltenberg will attend the session of NATO's North Atlantic Council in Tbilisi

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Georgia. Report informs, during the two-day visit J. Stoltenberg will meet with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, Defence Minister Levan Izoria and Chairman of Georgian Parliament David Usupashvili.

    NATO Secretary General will also speak to students at the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi and will participate in the session of NATO's North Atlantic Council in Tbilisi, September 7-8.

