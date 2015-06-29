 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​National Security Council of Turkey to discuss Syrian operations

    The meeting may last for about 7 hours

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the National Security Council of Turkey will discuss the issue of conducting Syrian operations.

    Report informs, this information was spread by the Turkish media.

    A meeting of the National Security Council under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will start today at 17:00 Baku.

    The information indicates that Erdogan also gives Iftar ceremony for participants. For this reason, an event may last for about 7 hours.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi