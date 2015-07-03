Name of Turkey's new defense minister revealed

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Mehmet Vejdi Gonul was appointed as Turkish Defense Minister.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

Acting Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu issued a statement on the appointment of V.Gonul. He said that he made a report on it to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday.

Mehmet Vejdi Gonul was born in 1939 in Erzincan. In 2002-2011, he worked as Defense Minister. In 1999-2015, he was a deputy. Before his political activities, he was a governor in several regions of Turkey and the head of Security Department.