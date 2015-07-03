 Top
    Close photo mode

    Name of Turkey's new defense minister revealed

    Mehmet Vejdi Gonul was born in 1939 in Erzinjan

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Mehmet Vejdi Gonul was appointed as Turkish Defense Minister.

    Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

    Acting Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu issued a statement on the appointment of V.Gonul. He said that he made a report on it to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday.

    Mehmet Vejdi Gonul was born in 1939 in Erzincan. In 2002-2011, he worked as Defense Minister. In 1999-2015, he was a deputy. Before his political activities, he was a governor in several regions of Turkey and the head of Security Department.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi