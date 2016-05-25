Ukrainian deputy N.Savchenko returns homeland

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ People's deputy of Ukraine, Nadezhda Savchenko has already boarded the presidential plane in Russia's Rostov. Report informs referring to UNN agency.

N. Savchenko was met by press secretary of the President of Ukraine Vladyslav Tsegolko and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Speaker Irina Gerashchenko.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will meet Nadezhda Savchenko, after the arrival in Ukraine, probably at the airport.

Presidential plane landed today at 9 Rostov-on-Don airport at 9:30.