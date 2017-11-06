Mustafa Tuna elected new Ankara mayor

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara Municipal Council elected Mustafa Tuna, current mayor of the capital Ankara's Sincan district, as the new mayor after former mayor Melih Gökçek's resignation.

Report informs, AKP Deputy Secretary General Erol Kaya has said.

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced Tuna as their candidate for Ankara's new mayor earlier on Monday.

The oppositional Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party did not nominate their candidates.