    Mothers of soldiers held protest in Yerevan - PHOTOS

    They demanded the president to keep his word

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, mothers of soldiers who died peacefully, held a protest in front of the residence of the Armenian President.

    Report informs, the Armenian media stated.

    The participants of the protest wanted to remind the president his promise made a few years ago. They said that the Armenian president promised to open a criminal case on the death of the sons. So far, none of the criminal cases was launched.

    There was a confrontation between the police and protesters.

    According to the report, the supports of parents of dead soldiers -an engineer Vardges Gaspari and artist Ara Petrosyan were detained.

    These women wanted to cross the sidewalk in front of the building. The police detained them. The women protested against the police's action. Vardges Gaspari and artist Ara Petrosyan joined them. The argument occurred, as a result the police detained them.

