Mother in law of Martirosyan, who granted asylum in Azerbaijan lost her job

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Vahan Martirosyan wife's mother, who in September asked for asylum in Azerbaijan, fired from his job in a military hospital, Report informs referring to newspaper "Zhoghovurd".

According to the newspaper, mother of the couple Martirosyan, Anahit Gasparyan has worked at the "Central Clinical Military Hospital" under Armenian Defense Ministry up to September 17, 2015.

"When it became known that her son in law and daughter fled to Azerbaijan, the management of the hospital, specifying the information repeatedly, gave an order for dismissal of Gasparyan", the article says.

Vahan Martirosyan, the Armenian oppositioner, head of sub-national liberation movement, who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, appealed to the Baku office of the UN and the International Red Cross to help him take his mother and relatives of his wife, pointing to the possible threat posed by the Armenian authorities.