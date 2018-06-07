 Top
    Moscow hosts meeting between FM’s of Russia and Armenia

    One of the main topics of discussions will be the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Moscow. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Moscow, the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia - Sergey Lavrov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has begun, Report’s Russian bureau informs.

    Sergey Lavrov welcomed his colleague from Armenia and expressed hope that the meeting would be successful.

    On the eve of the meeting in Moscow, it was announced that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be one of the main topics.

    Notably, this is Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's first visit to Russia as the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    Mnatsakanyan was appointed Foreign Minister on May 12 in place of Edward Nalbandyan, who headed the Armenian Foreign Ministry from 2008 to 2018.

