Moscow demands to reduce number of American diplomats in Russia

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow offers to reduce to 455 people total number of personnel in U.S. diplomatic missions in the Russian Federation in regard with adoption by the US Senate of a law toughening anti-Russian sanctions.

Report informs citing a statement by the Russian MFA.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the U.S. should reduce the number of their “diplomatic and technical employees” to 455 until September 1.

“In the case of a new unilateral actions of the US authorities to reduce the number of our diplomats in the U.S. this will be followed by a mirror response”, said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also said it would seize a Moscow warehouse and dacha complex used by the U.S. Embassy.

"We reserve the right in reciprocity also to other measures that may affect US interests", a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry says.