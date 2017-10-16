Mogherini: EU does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini told reporters, commenting on the issue of possible agreements with the U.S. on sanctions against Iran.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump, in an address to the Americans, refused to confirm to the congress officially that Iran complies with the agreement on the nuclear program, but did not challenge the compliance of Iran with these agreements at the international level. Trump also said that the White House will work with the congress on the "serious shortcomings" of the international agreement with Iran, and promised that the US will impose new sanctions against Iran for supporting terrorism.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the country can withdraw from the nuclear deal if other members of the world community attempt to restore sanctions.