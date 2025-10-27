Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Mirzoyan: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited to Yerevan for European Political Community summit

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 17:00
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been invited to Yerevan to attend the European Political Community (EPC) summit, scheduled for next spring, according to Report.

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the invitations have been extended "verbally, for now."

    Mirzoyan: Azərbaycan və Türkiyə prezidentləri İrəvanda keçiriləcək sammitə dəvət olunublar
    Мирзоян: Президенты Азербайджана и Турции приглашены в Ереван на саммит ЕПС

