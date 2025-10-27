Mirzoyan: Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited to Yerevan for European Political Community summit
Region
- 27 October, 2025
- 17:00
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been invited to Yerevan to attend the European Political Community (EPC) summit, scheduled for next spring, according to Report.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the invitations have been extended "verbally, for now."
