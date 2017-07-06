Minister Kakha Kaladze resigns

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze resigned.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, he intends to fight in local elections to take up the post of Tbilisi mayor.

Today K. Kaladze presented a report on the work done in 5 years and made a corresponding statement on his resignation.

"Today I am leaving the post, for me a very important stage is starting: Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili introduced me as a candidate for mayor of Tbilisi. I will do everything, naturally in case of election, in order to be successful", ex-minister said.

Notably, K. Kaladze served as Minister of Energy from October 25, 2012, after "Georgian Dream" come to power as a result of parliamentary elections in 2012.