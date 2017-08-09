Military service evasion and desertion cases soar in Armenian army

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military service evasion and desertion cases increased in the past several months in Armenian army.

Report informs, on August 4, a soldier named G. Piriposyan fled from military unit of Armenian armed forces located in Khojavand region.

On August 6, four Armenian servicemen jointly left the military unit in the Madagiz region without permission. A penalty was imposed on Sergei Mardanyan, Sagir Avakyan and Ivan Vanesyan under the charter.

The military prosecutor's office has not been informed about it. The 4th military officer, who had been hiding from the military police by the commanding officer, said he was hungry and went to eat.

Another incident took place in one of the units of the Armenian army located in Fizuli region. Thus, commander of the division Khalatyan said he left the combat position spontaneously.

Although the incident concealed, the officer colleagues claim that he was caught drunken.

During sudden checkup in the artillery division of the occupant army in Hadrut region, 3 servicemen were absent. The Armenian officer, who tried to deceive the leadership, presented other soldiers to the commission.