Military maneuvers launched in Caspian Sea as part of "Kavkaz-2016" - VIDEO

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Caspian Flotilla has deployed naval group in the Caspian Sea as part of strategic command and staff exercises "Kavkaz-2016".

Report informs citing the Russian media, groups of 10 warships, boats and naval vessels have already arrived at sea polygons.

They will have to work out tasks to defeat imaginary enemy ship groups, protect shipping, objects of oil and gas industry and the elimination of illegal armed formations.

In addition, the sailors will fulfill tasks on inland waterways protection and defense in the coastal zone of the Caspian Sea, the organization of the naval blockade, curbing waste gangs on the sea and the release of ships captured by terrorists.