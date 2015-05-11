Military exercises involving US held in Georgia

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian-American joint exercises "Noble Partner" began today at Vaziani training ground (near Tbilisi). Report informs referring to RIA Novosti it was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

Such exercises is being held first time in Georgia, their goal is to increase the readiness of Georgian troops to participate in the NATO Response Force.

About 600 American and Georgian army men will participate there.

American heavy military equipment was delivered to Georgia especially for the earlier exercises: 14 infantry fighting vehicles "Bradley" machines to provide logistics and equipment designed for the exercise.

The exercises will be completed on May 25.