 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mikheil Saakashvili arrives in United States

    Today, his defenders will hold support action in Kyiv© Wikipedia

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Mikheil Saakashvili is in the US for several days".

    Report informs, representative for the Movement of New Forces led by Mikheil Saakashvili told TASS.

    According to him, the date of the party's leader return to Ukraine is unknown.

    On July 27, his defenders will hold an action in support of Saakashvili in the Independence Square in Kyiv.

    Notably, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko supported petition of the State Migration Service on Mikheil Saakashvili's deprivation of citizenship on July 26. The State Migration Service said that the former president of Georgia gave false information in his application for a Ukrainian citizenship. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi