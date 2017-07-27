Mikheil Saakashvili arrives in United States

© Wikipedia

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Mikheil Saakashvili is in the US for several days".

Report informs, representative for the Movement of New Forces led by Mikheil Saakashvili told TASS.

According to him, the date of the party's leader return to Ukraine is unknown.

On July 27, his defenders will hold an action in support of Saakashvili in the Independence Square in Kyiv.

Notably, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko supported petition of the State Migration Service on Mikheil Saakashvili's deprivation of citizenship on July 26. The State Migration Service said that the former president of Georgia gave false information in his application for a Ukrainian citizenship.