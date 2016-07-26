MHP Chairman: 'If the US interfered in Turkish coup attempt, our friendly ties will be seriously damaged'

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'US-led forces want to ignite a civil war in Turkey'.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said.

According to him, Western countries have not seriously commented on the failed July 15 coup attempt in Turkey: 'Claims are growing regarding the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) support to the coup attempt. ISAF Commander has visited Turkey twice. If CIA and the Pentagon stands behind the traitors, we will have a serious problem. The US will not cope with it. If the US interfered in July 15 events and used Incirlik military base against Turkey, friendly relations between the two countries will be seriously damaged. In my opinion, all the possibilities should be taken into account during extradition of Fetullah Gülen to Turkey'.

MHP Chairman said that neither FETÖ, nor PKK, nor the IS, will be able to harm Turkey: 'However, they state victory on September 12 (considers military coup in 1980 - ed.), they were defeated on July 15. Terrorists have been defeated by Ottoman method. The people realized the trick and revealed it. We all must protect Turkey till the last breath. Democracy is greater than coup'.