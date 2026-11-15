Stay up to date with the top news!

Iran maintains close contact with Russia and China, which it considers strategic partners and countries that are well aware of Tehran's position, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference, Report informs.

"We are in close contact with both Russia and China. China and Russia are our strategic partners, and they are well aware of our position," he noted.

According to the diplomat, consultations with Russia are ongoing on a continuous basis.

Baghaei added that Tehran regularly discusses various issues, including regional developments, through telephone conversations, via its embassy in Moscow, and through the Russian ambassador in Tehran.