Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We will present visa regime abolition proposal to EU in June

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We will present our latest proposal on visa regime abolition within European Union readmission agreement in Brussels in June".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

"After April 16 referendum we will present our latest proposal to the EU. We will assess the next process and announce our decision. We want to solve the problem of visa regime with the EU", M.Çavuşoğlu said.