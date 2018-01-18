Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: US must stop cooperating with terrorists

© Report

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The US didn't keep its promise".

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told CNNTürk.

"We are not completely satisfied with the statements by the US. Tomorrow, Daesh can change its name and continue terror activity. What Iraq is experiencing today is the wrong steps by the US. It has made bigger mistakes while leaving Iraq. Daesh started operating in Iraq, moved to Syria and then returned back to Iraq. We still have no confidence in the United States. The US didn't keep its promise in Raqqa and Manbij. Former US President Barack Obama promised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a telephone conversation immediate withdrawal. But YPG didn't withdraw from Manbij. We expect the US to take concrete step", he stressed.

M. Çavuşoğlu noted that the US must stop cooperating with terrorists: "We address to the United States here, but everyone even France is aware of our concern. We will conduct coordinated operation in Afrin. It shouldn't affect Russian observers in the area. We are sincere about Assad's removal from power. But the US must also be sincere".