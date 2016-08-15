​Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expects introduction of visa-free regime with the EU in October

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Further implementation of the migration agreements will be threatened if the EU does not introduce visa-free regime with Turkey before the end of October.

Report informs citing NTV television channel, this was stated by the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in his interview with the German newspaper Bild.

"We have agreements with the EU. These agreements clearly state that the visa-free regime with Turkey will be introduced in late October. Both parties have to fulfill all the conditions, otherwise we will put all the arrangements aside." – Cavuşoğlu said.

He also accused the EU of applying double standards towards Turkey. According to him, the EU behaves like a ‘boss’ towards Turkey and such a behavior is unacceptable.