Meetings of delegations on Syria started in Astana

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bilateral meetings of delegations on the eve of the plenary session of peace talks on Syria have today started in Astana.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti,spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhaynakov said.

"The meeting has started, armed opposition will be a little later, a meeting with its participation will be held before dinner," Zhaynakov said.

The second round of negotiations between Russia, Iran and Turkey with the participation of Jordan, United Nations, the delegation of the Syrian government and the armed opposition has started in Astana yesterday.

The plenary session is scheduled for 12:00 local time (10:00 Baku time).