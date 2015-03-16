​Meeting of Russian, Kazakhstani and Belarus leaders to be held in Astana on March 20

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ /Earlier postponed meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko is to be held March 20. Report informs citing Novosti-Kazakhstan, this was stated by the spokesman of the President of Kazakhstan Dauren Abaev.

"The meeting is to be held on March 20 in Astana. To date, the Russian and Belarusian sides have confirmed their participation", said Mr. Abayev.

He also mentioned that previously, the meeting was postponed due to "busy schedule of the leaders".

The tripartite meeting was scheduled for March 13 in Astana. The economic cooperation and international issues are included in the agenda. However, the postponement of the meeting was announced on 11 March.