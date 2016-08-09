One-on-one meeting of presidents of Russia and Turkey lasted for two hours - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first one-on-one meeting of the presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan since the crisis in bilateral relations lasted for about two hours, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. The parties continued to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation in an expanded format.

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has started.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the leaders has met at Greek Hall, second floor of Konstantinov palace in St. Petersburg.

According to the information, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Deputy Secretary General of the Presidency Ibrahim Kalın and interpreter as well as the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and interpreter Gulnara Ziganishina on the Russian side are attending the meeting.

Notably, after the meeting, Putin and Erdoğan will hold a joint press conference. Following the event, the leaders will meet with businessmen.

Notably, Russian Su-24 jet was shot by the Turkish Armed Forces on November 24, 2015 for violating Turkish airspace. Relations between the two countries deteriorated after the incident. The two leaders will meet for the first time after the case.