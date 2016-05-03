Media: The EU will approve abolition of visas with Turkey

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission (EC) intends to approve the abolition of visas with Turkey when Ankara’s implementation of a number of conditions, Report informs, this information was spread by BBC citing the diplomatic sources.

While sources in the EC say that ut will approve of the proposal to introduce visa-free regime with Turkey, but Ankara says that previously exhibited Ankara conditions will not be changed.

In the agreement concluded between the EU and Turkey, saying that Ankara needs to perform 4 may 72 conditions to ensure that visas were cancelled by the end of June. According to diplomats, Turkey fulfilled these conditions only half.

Generally, the EU requires that countries applying for a visa-free entry to Europe for its citizens, respect for the principles of freedom of speech, the independence of the courts and changes in the anti-terrorist legislation in order to effectively protect the rights of minorities.

At the moment, as noted, Turkey these requirements are unlikely to correspond to Ankara regularly suppresses opposition, using an autocratic rather than democratic methods. The EU voters, there is growing pressure on the European Commission and the government, so they allowed immigration crisis.

According to agreement between Turkey and the EU, on 20 March, the migrants arriving to Europe from Turkey will be sent back if not ask for political asylum or if they will be denied such refuge. In exchange for every citizen of Syria, returned to Turkey, EU agree to accept a single Syrian refugee living in Turkey.