​Media: Photos of persons planning terrorist attacks in Azerbaijan and Turkey unveiled

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Photos of 5 armed ISIS members were sent to all Turkish security structures. There was a citizen of Russian Federation Isa Tupolov (Azerbaijany by origin).

Report informs, this information was spread by Habertürk.

According to the information, one of them was a -35-year-old Rashid Al- Abdullah Algagan - a close friend of Nabil Fadil, who in January of this year, made the attack on the area of Sultan Ahmed in Istanbul. The other was a 32-year-old Ayman Abu Al-Magribini, who has a US passport. His code name is Darvan al-Haymar.

A fourth suicide bomber Furqan Urkmez is a teenager. He is a brother of ISIS member Mohammed Urkmez, who was killed in the summer of 2015. Furqan Urkmez went to Syria on March 6, 2016.

Fifth terrorist was named Hassan Hussein Ugur. One suspect sent a WhatsApp message "It is time for us to become martyrs".

The report said that all terrorists are now in Syria. According to the information, they are planning to commit terrorist acts on the territory of Turkey and Azerbaijan.