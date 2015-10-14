​Media: Perpetrators of Ankara terror attack identified

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Personalities of people committed the terrorist attack in Ankara were identified.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the terrorist attack was committed by Yunus Emre Alagoz and Omer Deniz Dundar.

According to the report, the two terrorists arrived in Ankara from Gaziantep by different cars.

It was revealed that the bomb was prepared by somebody named Y.SH., whose full name was not disclosed. In Gaziantep law enforcement agencies detained a bomb maker and car owners, by which the terrorists arrived in Ankara.

Thanks to security cameras at the railway station, personalities of these people were identified.

On October 10, a terrorist attack was committed near the train station in Ankara.

As a result of suicide bombing two suicide bombers killed 97 people, about 500 were injured.