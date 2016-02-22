Media: Iraq handed remains of 68 soldiers to Iran

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baghdad today handed remains of 68 Iranian soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988.) to Tehran. Report informs citing the TASS with reference to the TV channel IRINN.

"Iraq handed over the remains of 68 soldiers killed in Iraq in the areas of al-Zubeidi and Umm al-Rasas on the Al Faw peninsula", said in a statement.According to the channel, they are "transported from the Iranian port of Khorramshahr in Ahwaz, which will be interred."

Tripartite committee composed of representatives of the two countries and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) engaged in a question of the return of the remains of soldiers.According to various sources, from 500 thousand up to 3 mln people were killed from both sides.