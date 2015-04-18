Le Figaro: Hollande to meet with Putin in Yerevan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan on April 24.
Report informs referring to "Le Figaro" newspaper, the Elysee Palace issued a statement about it.
"They will discuss the situation in Ukraine and other issues at the meeting in Yerevan, " the French president's administration said.
Earlire Press Secretary of Russian President, Dmitri Peskov noted the possibility of meeting between Vladimir Putin and Francois Hollande in Yerevan.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
