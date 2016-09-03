Media: Gulnara Karimova not attend his father's funeral

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov's eldest daughter Gulnara Karimova did not attend his father's funeral.

"Report informs citing Fargana.

However, Karimov's second daughter, Lola, 38, attended the Samarkand ceremony.

According to the information, G.Karimova is under house arrest, has no access to the internet. Her daughter Iman lives with her, while son Islam lives in London currently. He also didn't attend the ceremony.

78-year-old President of Uzbekistan was buried today in his hometown Samarkand. I.Karmov's death was announced on the evening of September 2.